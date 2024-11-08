Prosecution grills Pritam Singh on contradictions from Low Thia Khiang's evidence as verdict set for February

The prosecution questioned Worker's Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh regarding his meeting with predecessor Low Thia Khiang and WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim during his trial on Friday (Nov 8).

Continuing his cross-examination of Singh into the third day, Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock highlighted that the Leader of Opposition's recount of the meeting on Oct 11, 2021, which was intended to discuss former WP MP Raeesah Khan's lie in Parliament, did not match the testimony given by Low.

Singh is contesting two charges of lying to a parliamentary committee that was set up to look into the conduct of Khan.

In a police statement taken during investigations, Singh claimed that Low had not given the two senior WP leaders any advice, as they agreed that Khan had to clarify the untruth in Parliament.

However, Low, in his testimony in court on Oct 23, said he had not been informed that Singh and Lim wished for Khan to clarify her lie in Parliament.

Citing this contradiction, Ang said: "My point to you is that Mr Low did, in fact, give you advice, which was that Ms Khan had to clarify the untruth in Parliament, correct?"

To this, Singh responded: "Yes, that was his perspective, but we already had that perspective even before we spoke to him."

Ang then suggested that Low was telling the truth, and Singh had in fact not asked Khan to come clean in Parliament, to which Singh disagreed.

Ang also postulated that Low had put forth the idea of Khan clarifying the untruth in Parliament after Singh and Lim suggested holding a press conference for Khan's apology, before she was expelled.

Although Singh agreed that Low had formed that position, he disagreed that it was because he and Lim had made such a suggestion.

'A question of memories'

Ang also asked Singh whether he told Low about Khan's confession to key party leaders on Aug 8, 2021, days after she first told the lie in Parliament.

In response, Singh said: "In my police statement, that's what I said."

"I believe I would have, but I already mentioned I don't recall all the details of the conversation," he added after being pressed further.

Ang then pointed out that according to Low's testimony, the former WP chief only came to know about Khan's confession in August 2023.

"Which is the truth?" Ang asked, which prompted Singh to state that he sticks by his statement.

Ang then responded: "Okay, so he's lying, or you're lying, isn't it?"

Singh then emphasised the "open" nature of his relationship with Low, saying that neither one of them lied, and attributed the mismatch to a "question of memories".

Ang asked Singh if it was fair to say that he was doubling down on his position, to which Singh responded: "I would be doubling down on my best recollection and my belief, yes."

"So in other words, Mr Low must be either lying or has a very bad memory as to what you told him, correct?" Ang said.

Singh disagreed.

Ang then suggested that Singh withheld the information from Low because as he knew how the former WP chief would react to it, to which Singh also disagreed.

Verdict set for Feb

After the prosecution concluded its cross-examination, the defence re-examined Singh for about 30 minutes before stating it had no further questions.

Court has been adjourned until Feb 17, 2025, when Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan is expected to deliver the verdict for the case.

The prosecution and defence are required to file their closing submissions by Jan 13, 2025.

Outside the State Courts, Singh told the waiting media that "there's still work to be done", reported The Straits Times.

The Aljunied GRC MP said he has not been on the ground in his Eunos ward due to the trial, and will resume house visits soon.

"Many of them (his residents) have been very supportive and they said, 'Mr Singh, I'm praying for you.'

"It's very kind of them and I thank them for their support," he reportedly said.

