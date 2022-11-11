Protein for the gains? Centipede in meal at VivoCity food court disgusts diner

We all love it when a generous hawker doles out a little extra food for us.

However, it's a completely different story if that additional ingredient is a creepy crawly.

One diner told Sgfollowsall that while digging into their takeaway meal from a stall at Kopitiam @ VivoCity on Wednesday (Nov 9), they found a foreign object in their food.

Upon further inspection, they realised it was a "bug-worm" creature that resembled a centipede.

"I was extremely disgusted by it. But luckily, [a] full refund [has] been made," the diner said.

From the photo, it looks like the insect was on a serving of 'cai fan'.

The diner also claimed to have already reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

AsiaOne has reached out to SFA for their comment.

While it definitely was a traumatising experience for the diner, a number of netizens were amused, calling the centipede "extra protein".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Sgfollowsall

Last year, another diner found a centipede in their food, from a 'cai fan' stall in Pasir Ris.

The man had purchased the meal for his wife and two sons.

But as one of his sons was tucking into his food, he discovered a "big centipede" in his food. He discarded his meal after.

"It's the first time we have encountered something like this at the stall. I can't believe that the cook did not see such a big creepy crawly," shared the man.

Earlier in August, a woman ordered two bowls of yong tau food via Foodpanda from Piao Xiang Male Hotpot Yong Tau Food and was horrified after finding worms in both bowls.

When she brought up the matter to a foodpanda customer service officer then, she was only offered a compensation voucher of $2 and a meagre refund of 90 cents.

melissateo@asiaone.com

