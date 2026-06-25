PSA wins Best Global Container Terminal Operator for eighth time

PSA International (PSA) has been named "Best Global Container Terminal Operator" for the eight time at the 2026 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards on Wednesday (June 24).

The port operator also came out top for this category in the 2025 edition.

Capping off the honours, PSA was also named "Best Container Terminal — Asia" and "Best Container Terminal —Europe".

The wins are its 34th and eight, respectively.

In a statement issued on Thursday, PSA group chief executive officer Ong Kim Pong said the honours have affirmed their dedication and perseverance in advancing its node-to-network strategy across their global port ecosystems and supply chain networks.

The strategy connects PSA's single shipping terminals and supply chain hub (nodes) into a global delivery network, thereby enhancing trade connectivity amid ongoing trade disruptions.

Ong added that the recognition and support from its customers will reinforce PSA's commitment to powering global trade flows, while expanding its network of port ecosystems, leveraging digital innovation to create sustainable value through responsible stewardship

The annual awards recognise leading service providers, including air and shipping lines, airports and seaports, logistics, and other associated industry professionals.

According to the organisers Asia Cargo News, winners are determined from over 15,000 readers who nominate and vote across 49 award categories.

At the same event, the Port of Singapore was also named "Best Global Seaport" for the fifth time.

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editor@asiaone.com