PSLE results 2025: 98.5% of students qualify for secondary school

For the second consecutive year, 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) can progress to secondary school.

The PSLE results were released from 11am on Tuesday (Nov 25).

A total of 37,926 students attempted the PSLE this year, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The remaining students assessed to be unsuitable for secondary school can choose to retake the PSLE next year or apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer programmes with a more "experiential and hands-on learning approach".

For the 2025 Primary 6 cohort, about 65 per cent of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level in Secondary 1.

The cohort's overall performance is comparable with the previous batch of Primary 6 students, where 98.5 per cent passed the 2024 PSLE and about 65 per cent qualified for Posting Groups 1 and 2.

Under full subject-based banding, students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 may take English, mother tongue languages, mathematics, and science at a more demanding level from Secondary 1 based on their scores for the respective subject.

Secondary 1 posting exercise

All eligible students will be given the Secondary 1 Option Form alongside their PSLE results.

Secondary school choices can be submitted through the online S1 Portal until the cut-off time of 4.30pm on Dec 1.

"Within their six school choices, students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools whose previous year's Cut-Off Points are less stringent than their PSLE score," said MOE and SEAB.

Posting results will be released on either Dec 18 or 19.

More information on the offerings by the 141 secondary schools taking part in the 2025 Secondary 1 Posting Exercise is available on MOE's SchoolFinder website.

The Secondary 1 portal can be accessed here.

