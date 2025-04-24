'PSP for Pole-Struck Politicians': Netizens get creative after party founder Tan Cheng Bock almost gets hit by carpark barrier

From Tan Chuan-Jin's viral running photo to Jamus Lim's iconic "cockles of my heart" catchphrase, memes and jokes are what make something as serious as the General Election more lighthearted.

And for the General Election 2025, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has unintentionally got the ball rolling.

In a viral video, founder and chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and a PSP supporter were seen narrowly avoiding being hit by a carpark barrier on Nomination Day (April 23).

The trio had alighted from their car outside a coffeeshop near Nan Hua High School and after the vehicle drove off, the barrier dropped.

Leong was quick to catch it before it hit anyone and as he did so, a man donning the PSP shirt ran to assist them.

While thankfully no one was harmed, tickled netizens got creative.

In a Reddit thread, several noted that this is the first meme of the General Election 2025, while another excitedly said: "Let the memes begin."

Some came up with creative nicknames for Dr Tan and Leong, such as "Tan Cheng Bonk" and "Leong Mun Whack".

One cheekily said that PSP stands for "Pole-Struck Politicians".

Another joked that this was not the way for PSP to "raise the bar" on their campaign.

But there were other less amused ones who were perplexed by how the incident came about.

One netizen wondered why the trio had walked under a raised carpark barrier in the first place.

Another questioned why the three had been standing on the road.

