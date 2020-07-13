These Jamus Lim-inspired post-GE2020 merchandise are bound to 'warm the cockles of your heart'

The election results are finally out after what seems like an action-packed 2020 general election.

And though there were no physical rallies, online rallies and livestreams were aplenty, and a live GE political debate was televised for the first time in more than three decades.

The result? A lot of election content to consume and digest, as well as the birth of many iconic phrases (East Coast plan, anyone?).

If you are still high on election fever or want something to remember this year’s election by, the merchandise by local retailer Singaplex will certainly be up your alley and are guaranteed to "warm the cockles of your heart".

PHOTO: Singaplex

There had been talk on social media about a surge in cockle orders across Singapore, after Workers’ Party member (and now Sengkang GRC MP) Dr Jamus Lim made the phrase “warms the cockles of my heart” popular again on the televised election debate on July 1.

But this cockle-themed collection seems like a more lasting way to commemorate one of the most memorable lines to come out of GE2020.

The take on the classic Commes Des Garcons Play design is both playful and punny at the same time, and it looks good too, even for those who may not get the reference.

It warms the cockles of our heart to present our WARM COCKLES des HEARTS collection to you. Warm Your Cockles here: https://singaplex.com/warm-cockles-des-hearts Posted by Singaplex on Saturday, July 11, 2020

PHOTO: Singaplex

Images of the “Famous Jamus” logo started circulating soon after Dr Lim made his television appearance. It’s not too surprising that it made its way onto a t-shirt. And the line in small print, “bite size cheques” is the icing on top. It’s also appropriately dated “Since 2020”.

PHOTO: Singaplex

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat certainly drew attention with his dedication and commitment to East Coast in his Nomination Day speech. And he showed that he could poke fun at himself during the second East Coast rally.

"East Coast plan" is now the phrase that launched a thousand merchandising ideas and one of the more aesthetically-pleasing lines is Singaplex's East Coast by Coast collection that was released earlier during GE2020, with everything from hoodies to tote bags.

!🚨East Coast Plan In Danger🚨 Shop the Last Min Epic 2020 collection here: 👉 https://singaplex.com/east-coast-by-east-coast Posted by Singaplex on Friday, July 10, 2020

