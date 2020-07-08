GE2020: Heng Swee Keat and PAP's East Coast GRC team poke fun at his 'East Coast plan'

After listening to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's speech on Nomination Day, Singaporeans have been really curious about the "East Coast plan."

So much so that his quote has turned into a meme.

In an e-rally on Wednesday night (July 8), Heng, along with his East Coast GRC team members, shared their plans for the constituency with residents.

Dr Maliki Osman kicked off the session saying: "Many of you must be very familiar with this quote — ' Watch the People’s Action Party candidates and The Workers’ Party candidates deliver their speeches after being nominated for East Coast GRC. Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 . Indeed..."

"But Maliki, you forgot — 'a together, an East Coast plan!'" Heng chimed in.

What’s the East Coast Plan? Do join Dr Maliki Osman, Cheryl Chan 陈慧玲, Jessica Tan Soon Neo, Tan Kiat How and me at East... Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Poking fun at themselves over Heng's verbal slip, Dr Maliki noted that the quote has gained a lot of interest recently. This has led some companies to come up with merchandise ideas for the "East Coast plan".

And instead of being offended, Heng said: "Our merchants are creative. I'm happy that we started a small business going."

"I hope the merchandise sells well, so more people will be interested in our East Coast plan," Dr Maliki said as the pair chuckled.

Over the next hour, the team got down to business and elaborated on what the "East Coast plan" entailed.

The People's Action Party (PAP) is fielding Heng, Dr Maliki, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan and Tan Kiat How in the constituency.

East Coast GRC is one to watch this general election, as it will pit the PAP team against a Workers' Party team led by Nicole Seah.

Watch the People’s Action Party candidates and The Workers’ Party candidates deliver their speeches after being nominated for East Coast GRC. Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

lamminlee@asiaone.com