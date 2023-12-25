Public toilet? Netizens cry foul at faeces smeared on wall of HDB void deck in Tampines

Spending a memorable Christmas Eve is what many might hope for.

Unfortunately for one woman, Christmas Eve of 2023 will probably be stuck in her memory for all the wrong reasons, after she came across block 831 at Tampines Street 83 in a rather stinky state.

Amirah Mokhlis, who goes by Fat Cat on Facebook, recorded numerous clips of the vandalised void deck and posted it on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Dec 24).

Not only was there a pile of faeces on the floor but it was also smeared on the walls and pillars.

In an interview with 8world, Amirah told the publication that it was the first time she'd seen something like this in all her 15 years of living in the area.

The Tampines resident appeared gobsmacked in her post online, labelling the environment as a literal public toilet.

She told 8world: "When I discovered it, my first reaction was fear and disgust."

In the comments section, a netizen asked if she had reported the incident to the appropriate authorities.

She responded by stating that she has yet to do so.

Given that the incident happened on a Sunday and a public holiday, she had figured that there'd be no one working at the local town council.

Another Facebook user suggested she could report the incident via LifeSG or OneService apps, as these apps work "anytime of the day".

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday (Dec 25), Amirah shared that the faeces has yet to be cleaned up despite her already reporting it on OneService.

From void deck to windscreen

It seems like somewhat of a crappy December for some in Singapore.

On Dec 20, a man returned to his parked car in Lavender only to find it smeared with faeces.

The note on the car windscreen addressed the car owner by name, with numerous expletives and threats directed at him.

It also insinuated a family-related dispute between the parties involved.

Facebook user Jeremy See told AsiaOne the reaction of the car owner upon seeing his vehicle in said state.

"He looked shocked and had a look of resignation. He sat in the car for almost 30 minutes," See said.

