ComfortDelGro to offer free driverless shuttle rides in Punggol from June 22

Autonomous shuttle service operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) will offer free rides on its driverless shuttles in Punggol from Monday (June 22).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and CDG announced on June 19 that the rides will run daily, with Mondays and Fridays set aside for groups, families and those needing assistance.

Members of the public and residents in Punggol who are keen to experience the autonomous shuttle service can book their free ride on CDG's Zig mobile app. They may also do so via CDG's website.

Bookings are required for those who wish to take the rides.

Pickup locations are at Northshore Block 420A, Punggol Coast Mall, and One Punggol.

On April 7, CDG began by-invite community rides for Punggol residents and grassroot leaders after completing over 16,000km of driverless testing.

Since then, more than 1,500 commuters have experienced the service.

CDG's five-seat autonomous vehicles are co-developed with global autonomous mobility company Pony.ai, and is based off a Toyota Sienta MPV.

During these rides, a safety officer will remain behind the wheel.

On Jan 17, a CDG autonomous shuttle undergoing testing crashed into a road divider along Edgedale Plains.

Following investigations, LTA found that the autonomous vehicle had detected an object that was not on the road, and had correctly manoeuvred into the adjacent lane as a precaution.

The safety officer, who observed that the vehicle was moving into a different lane without an obvious reason, then intervened to take manual control of the vehicle, but was unable to complete his manoeuvre in time, resulting in the collision.

Operating procedures for transitions between autonomous and manual driving were then reviewed, including when a safety officer should intervene.

Meanwhile, Grab, which commenced free public rides on April 1, is set to commence revenue rides from mid-2026 at a flat fare of $4 per passenger.

No date has been set for the commencement yet.

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editor@asiaone.com