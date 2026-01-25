'There was a loud bang': Punggol residents recount PMD incident which left police officer with 20 stitches on face

A police officer responding to a case of noise disturbance in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate in Punggol on Thursday (Jan 22), ended up with nearly 20 stitches on his face, allegedly caused by a male teenager dragging him for some distance while fleeing.

The incident happened at Treelodge@Punggol, a HDB estate along Punggol Road, at about 10.30pm.

A 17-year-old male teenager, who was seated on his personal mobility device (PMD) was stopped by a police officer, who had held on to the device's handlebar and the teenager's arm.

Despite this, the teen allegedly sped off, causing the officer to be dragged for some distance before falling off. The teen later crashed into a nearby pillar and was arrested.

Residents whom AsiaOne spoke to following the incident say rowdy teenagers hanging out at the basketball court, multi-purpose hall and the two playgrounds in their estate are a common sight.

A resident, surnamed Lim, said that the basketball court is frequently used, but not necessarily for basketball games.

"There's always a lot of people using the basketball court. They'd continue to hang out there or at the playground, even after the lights go off at 10pm, making noise and leaving behind their rubbish," he said, adding that "it's not the first time."

One resident who lives across from the basketball court at Coralinus, another HDB estate, told AsiaOne that she had witnessed the arrest.

"There was a loud bang from the PMD crash. When we looked out, we saw two teenagers trying to run away. One of them appeared to be injured as he was limping.

"At this point, [the 17-year-old] was being detained by other police officers. Shortly after, two ambulances arrived, along with more police officers," she said.

She added that the teenager was led away on a gurney to a waiting ambulance after some checks were done on him.

Police officers were later seen leading the male teenager's limping friend back to the basketball court area where they appeared to be searching for something.

"[The police officers] were shining their torches on the ground," Katherine said.

AsiaOne understands that the PMD, a non-compliant device, has been handed over to the Land Transport Authority for further investigations.

The 17-year-old male teenager, who cannot be named as he is underaged, will appear in court again on Monday (Jan 26).

