Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

PHOTO: Facebook/House of Seafood
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Claw machines are all the rage now — ice cream, soft toys, cup noodles, anything you name, you can probably catch it. In fact, claw machines are so popular that even aunties would go the extra mile just to grab what they want.

But what happens when a restaurant tries to hop on the bandwagon and rolls out a live crab claw machine?

To say netizens are a little 'crabby' would be a vast understatement.

House of Seafood recently introduced the live crab claw machine at their Punggol restaurant, encouraging customers to catch their next meal.

Catch your own fresh crab at our FIRST Singapore Claw Machine at The Punggol Settlement today. Upon successful catching...

Posted by 螃蟹之家 House of Seafood on Saturday, October 12, 2019

For just $5 a pop, customers can attempt to grab live Sri Lankan crabs from the machine and if successful, the restaurant would cook their catch for free.

The initial post by the restaurant on Sept 30 did not receive much attention. It only took off after a local media company shared a video on Tuesday (Oct 22) showcasing and promoting the machine.

We can't believe it! We found a crab claw machine in Singapore where you can catch your own crabs?! Each try is $5 and...

Posted by SHOUT on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The video has since garnered over 3,000 shares at the time of writing.

Many Facebook users berated the restaurant for its inhumane practice, calling the gimmick cruel, unnecessary and downright distasteful.

The restaurant's stunt also caught the attention of local animal welfare group, SPCA, which openly denounced the practice in a Facebook statement on Wednesday (Oct 23).

"The game causes unnecessary harm to the animals and it also encourages people to see animals as nothing more than objects to play with and goes against our vision of a kinder society," SPCA wrote in their post.

They have raised the issue to NPark's Animal & Veterinary Service and requested for the claw machine to be shut down.

SAY NO TO LIVE CRAB CLAW MACHINE A recent post by a local restaurant has been brought to our attention. In their claw...

Posted by SPCA Singapore on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

According to SPCA's website, by causing crabs and other similar kinds of seafood unnecessary stress and suffering, the animals release adrenaline which in turn compromises the quality of meat.

This is not the first time House of Seafood has made headlines. Just one year ago, a video of the restaurant's staff doing a 'chicken dance' whilst serving a flambeed chicken went viral.

AsiaOne has reached out to House of Seafood for comment.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

