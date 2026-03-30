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Ahead of Qing Ming, SCDF urges public to use burners, not place joss sticks or candles on grass

The advisory comes amidst drier, warmer weather in the region
Ahead of Qing Ming, SCDF urges public to use burners, not place joss sticks or candles on grass
Offerings should be burnt in proper burners placed on sturdy ground and not on grass patches or open spaces.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 30, 2026 12:05 PMBYSean Ler

Ahead of the Qing Ming Festival or Chinese tomb-sweeping festival on Sunday (April 5), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has put up an advisory reminding those who observe the occasion to be mindful of fire safety.

In a Facebook post on Monday, it urged members of the public to play their part to stay fire safe by observing three fire safety tips.

It reminded the public not to place joss sticks or candles on grass patches or open field, and to use burners placed on sturdy ground. 

The burners should also be placed at a safe distance away from combustible materials and residential premises.

Joss paper burning should be done in burners such as this, and not on open grass patches or spaces.

Those who are burning offerings should also ensure that smouldering embers are completely extinguished before leaving.

SCDF's advice comes amidst drier conditions in the region over the past week which has also led to a spate of serious fire incidents in neighbouring Johor

Local authorities there have also issued reminders to Malaysians not to conduct any form of open burning.

According to SCDF's annual fire statistics for 2025, there were 528 cases of non-building premises fires out of a total of 2,050 fire calls. Of these, 109 cases involved vegetation fires.

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