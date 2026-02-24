Singapore can overcome challenges as long as its people stay united: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 24) evening urged Singaporeans to remain united amid a world which is becoming more contested, fragmented and fractured.

PM Wong was speaking at An-Nahdhah mosque in Bishan, where he joined some 300 Muslim congregants for a breaking of fast event.

Referring to the different festivals, traditions and religious occasions taking place together, PM Wong said that it is "something quite special" that Singaporeans can mark these events together.

"That's truly special in Singapore.

"You don't see this always in other countries. But here in Singapore, we are able to do so, and it is this harmony which we must treasure, cherish, nurture and continue to strengthen," the prime minister explained.

The 15-day-long Chinese New Year started on Feb 17, while the commencement of Lent came a day after on Ash Wednesday (Feb 18). Ramadan started on Feb 19.

But this harmony could come under threat in an increasingly contested, fragmented and fractured world, cautioned PM Wong.

"We will feel more pressures pulling us in different directions, where external events can easily influence our people and sometimes even pull us apart in such an environment," he explained.

PM Wong also urged Singaporeans to upkeep the commitment to work together "as one people", adding that there is no challenge that Singaporeans cannot overcome by working together to strengthen solidarity and unity among various communities.

"And no matter what happens in the world around us, so long as we are united — regardless of race, language or religion, we can always overcome the challenges and keep building a brighter future together," he said.

PM Wong was accompanied by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, and council members and senior management of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

