PM Wong urges Singaporeans to turn challenges into opportunities in Year of Fire Horse

Even as Singapore welcomes the Year of the Fire Horse — associated with change and movement — the Fire Horse also symbolises resilience and strength of spirit, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Feb 16) as he encouraged Singaporeans to turn challenges into opportunities.

In his Chinese New Year message, PM Wong said that while changes arising from geopolitical currents and technology may lead to the feeling of uncertainty, Singaporeans can face the year ahead the year ahead with adaptability and confidence.

"Then we can turn challenges into opportunities, and continue moving forward as one people," he said.

PM Wong also noted that this year's Chinese New Year coincides with the beginning of Ramadan: "The coming together of these two occasions reminds us of the beauty of multicultural Singapore — a society where different cultures, traditions and faiths live together in mutual respect."

He added that the harmony Singapore enjoys today did not happen by chance.

"It was built patiently over generations through mutual respect, trust and understanding. These are values we must continue to uphold and pass on," the prime minister explained.

Supporting families and seniors

In his message, PM Wong also noted that families are the foundation of Singapore's society.

"When our families are strong, Singapore is strong. This is why supporting families — young and old — remains a key priority for the Government," he said.

In his Budget 2026 statement on Feb 12, PM Wong announced measures to give more support and assurance for families — particularly managing the cost of raising of raising a family.

These include $500 in Child LifeSG Credits to families for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below, and raising the threshold for monthly household income for the Infant and Childcare Additional Subsidy Scheme and Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme.

In his Budget 2026 statement, PM Wong also announced cash payouts, rebates and CDC vouchers to help families manage cost of living pressures.

Meanwhile, seniors are supported through initiatives such as Age Well SG. as Singapore becomes a super-aged society in 2026.

"When we take care of our families, we strengthen the bonds that hold our society together," said PM Wong.

