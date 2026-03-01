2021 Tanjong Pagar crash: Raybe Oh returns to getai; father of late fiance shows support

After five years, Raybe Oh made her getai comeback on Friday (Feb 27), with more than 700 people in the audience.

This is the first time the 32-year-old is back on the stage, after recovering from severe and extensive burns she had sustained while trying to save her fiance from a fiery car crash at Tanjong Pagar in 2021.

She took the stage in Zhenghua Community Centre on Friday evening and sang four songs, including Bao Zhu Yi Sheng Da Di Chun and the late Teresa Teng's Wo Zhi Zai Hu Ni (I Only Care About You), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Oh dedicated the song Wo Zhi Zai Hu Ni to her mother: "If not for my mother who encouraged me to sing, I wouldn't be here today."

During the performance, many audience members cheered and stepped towards the stage to hand her ang baos (red packets), praising the singer for her perseverance and telling her she is a "superwoman".

Oh also told reporters she is grateful to her supporters for not giving up on her and thanked the getai organiser for giving her the opportunity to return to stage.

When asked how she would rate her own performance, she said: "I will only give myself 60 points, because I forgot the song lyrics and was a little nervous. There were also some parts that I didn't sing well in the high key. There is still much for me to improve on... I can do better."

Besides her family and friends who turned up to show their support, the father of Oh's late fiance was also present, and they shared a hug.

"She is my youngest daughter; I also brought some of my friends over to support her," the 67-year-old told the Chinese daily.

He added he is happy to see her moving forward with her life and returning to the stage.

When Oh was fighting for her life in hospital in 2021, the elderly man told Shin Min that he regarded her as his daughter and hoped she would pull through.

The head nurse at Singapore General Hospital's burn unit, who took care of the singer while she was hospitalised, also showed up for the performance and gave her a hug.

Oh also expressed her gratitude towards everyone who turned up to watch her performance on Sunday.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote: "No words can describe how grateful I am. Thank you. I love you all."

