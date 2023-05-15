'Really appalling': Chaos caused by irresponsible shoppers at Decathlon draws outrage

A video showing the aftermath of customers treating a retail store like their own home has drawn outrage online.

Shared by 34-year-old Melvin Lee last Sunday (May 14), the clip showed dozens of shoes scattered on the floor of the Decathlon outlet in City Square Mall.

"This is really appalling," Lee captioned in the video while filming the mess in the store along Kitchener Road observing how "irresponsible shoppers" were the culprits.

"Several Decathlon staff are seen busy tidying up the place, but the mess is just too much for them to handle."

https://www.tiktok.com/@vinnography/video/7233001368376577298?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7171986325686912514

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday, Lee shared that he visited the Decathlon store at around 9pm two days ago.

"At first, I thought that [the mess] was due to the store closing," he said. "But I took a walk further [into the store] and realised that all the staff were working and busy [sorting] the shelves.

"I really respect their tireless job to maintain the store."

Lee shared that he has since dropped a note on the store's website to thank their staff.

In the comments of the TikTok video, several netizens were disappointed with the customers, saying they lacked shopping etiquette.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/Vinnography

AsiaOne has contacted Decathlon for comment.

Recently it seems that several food & beverage staff have been on the receiving end of some pretty inconsiderate behaviour from customers.

In January, a customer of OK Chicken Rice apparently flew into a rage after discovering that his chicken rice order was missing chili sauce packets.

The customer raised his voice and also demanded for the offending staff to be sacked, according to Daniel Tan, who is the owner of the halal chicken rice chain.

Calling for customers to not make unreasonable demands, Tan said: "Let us make it up to you properly and don't shout at us please."

In March, a man was seen shouting at the staff of a prata stall in a Jurong West coffee shop.

A Stomp contributor shared that the dispute occured due to a miscommunication between the stall owner and the customer.

In a video, the customer is seen screaming at a man in the stall while a second employee tries to defuse the situation by making conciliatory hand gestures.

The customer also yelled: "You want to bully me?"

READ ALSO: Vengeful staff? One-man wrecking crew arrested after allegedly causing havoc inside Simei supermarket

chingshijie@asiaone.com