Give them the red card: Govt to take illegal gambling perpetrators 'to task' during World Cup

With just three days until the World Cup kicks off, those looking to take a chance with illegal bookies have been warned.

The Government will be giving illegal gambling perpetrators the red card during the football tournament, which is between Nov 20 to Dec 18.

In a joint press release between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Thursday (Nov 17), they said that the police will take enforcement actions to combat unlawful gambling.

These include working with stakeholders to disable telephone lines that advertise unlawful gambling activities, blocking access to unlawful gambling content and websites, as well as closing bank accounts involved with unlawful gambling activities.

"The Police will endeavour to track the identity of the perpetrators behind the unlawful gambling activities and take them to task," the ministries said.

No social safeguards

In March, Parliament passed the Gambling Control Act which prohibits all gambling activities in Singapore unless licensed, class-licensed, or exempted.

Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries and sports betting services in Singapore.

Under the Act, those who are found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider will be fined for up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those who are caught conducting unlawful gambling will face a fine of up to $500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years, and for repeat offenders, a fine of up to $700,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Describing how unlawful gambling activities do not come with social safeguards like expenditure limits and monitoring of gambling behaviours, MHA and MSF said: "Police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who flout the law, including those who assist gambling syndicates in any way.

"These efforts will be stepped up during the World Cup."

This prestigious tournament, which will be held in Qatar, will kick off on Sunday (Nov 20) with the hosts meeting Ecuador at 11.55pm.

Exercise personal responsibility

Besides stepping up efforts to clamp down on unlawful gambling, the Government is also looking to strengthen public education efforts on unlawful gambling and problem gambling.

Remember that 2008 National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) video where a gambling addict asked for "one last try"?

The NCPG is back with a new video – to be screened before and during football matches on television – to caution the public on the harm of excessive football betting.

In the minute-long clip, it shows a football enthusiast's experience from the euphoria of winning his bets, to chasing losses and desperation.

Chairman of NCPG Sim Gim Guan said: "The World Cup is a major sporting event that should be enjoyed without the fear of gambling debts.

"We urge everyone to exercise personal responsibility and keep a look out for their family and friends who may be affected by problem gambling."

The National Crime Prevention will also launch a campaign to warn the public of the risks of betting with illegal operators, the ministries shared.

Those with gambling problems can seek help by speaking with someone at NCPG Helpline (1800-6-668-668) or through a webchat.

