Teen greeted by 'red light district' while crossing Causeway on foot; others stuck in 4-hour jam before Good Friday

Good Friday, bad idea.

With the public holiday today (April 7) marking a long weekend, some were eager to travel to Malaysia last night but their plans soon came to a standstill.

A TikTok video by user Syakirasyakira29 showed her sitting in a traffic jam with cars as far as the eye can see, while motorcycles seemed to have an easier time crossing.

"Bad, bad decision," she added.

Syakira wrote in the video caption that she had been stuck on the route to Malaysia for over four hours at that point.

One teenager took matters into his own hands, or feet in this instance, when he decided to walk across the Causeway last night.

"The number of people going into Malaysia right now is crazy," shared TikTok user Turtleboi as he walked towards the immigration checkpoint.

The 16-year-old added that his bus couldn't reach the Woodlands checkpoint due to traffic so he and his companions had to walk from the mosque, presumably Masjid An-Nur on Admiralty Road.

Later scenes show Turtleboi crossing the Causeway, remarking: "This one really is [a] red light district or what?" pointing to a sea of near-stationary cars with their red tail lights on.

He added: "Just saying, it's insanely hot out here. I'm sweating my balls off!"

Netizens, however, deemed this to be part and parcel of travelling to Malaysia, with one user commenting: "First time?"

"Normal lah. Christmas, CNY, New Year are also like this," another wrote.

A TikTok user even saw a silver lining to the situation, commenting: "It's giving South Korea night walk [vibes]."

A commenter pointed out that the jam may be due to the Qing Ming festival (tomb-sweeping festival) as well, which fell on April 5 this year.

In fact, people headed to Malaysia to pay respects to their ancestors were met with seven-hour traffic jams on their return journeys earlier this week.

"When you see people standing outside their cars, it shows that the queue they were in hasn't moved at all for a long time," one Facebook user wrote on April 3.

