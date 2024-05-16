'Respectfully, jaw is on the floor': Netizens gush over PM Lawrence Wong's wife at swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which was broadcast on Wednesday (May 15) evening, drew many eyeballs.

But there was one person who quite nearly stole the limelight from the newly-minted PM. His wife, Loo Tze Lui.

Shortly after the ceremony, social media exploded with comments on Loo's appearance at the event, with many praising her good looks and grace.

"Respectfully, jaw is on the floor," wrote one TikTok user, while others seemed enamoured by her star quality. "She looks like a Korean actress," one commenter remarked.

Several commenters also said that she looked like a "humble", "kind and compassionate" person.

Some netizens were flummoxed however, that Loo had walked ahead of Wong as they entered the ceremonial grounds at the Istana.

The proper protocol under such circumstances was also debated.

"Beautiful and elegant lady. But I think she should allow the PM to walk ahead of her," one commenter wrote.

"Women walk first and that's the right thing to do," replied another, while someone else felt that Wong seemed "ok with it... he's a gentleman".

Another gave a reason why Loo might have been unwittingly left in the awkward position.

This isn't the first time that netizens have reacted to Loo's appearance in public. She previously captured netizens' attention as well during President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's inauguration.

Not much is known about the Prime Minister's wife, who has maintained a relatively low profile and doesn't appear to have much of a social media presence.

A LinkedIn profile with the same name showed the user to be in investment management for a single family office, and had studied at the University of Southern California.

This appears to coincide with what has been published about Loo in the media.

According to reports, the 51-year-old is a former banker with over 25 years of experience in finance and was on the board of directors for the Young Men's Christian Association up till 2023. She also reportedly runs a single family office currently, handling its investments and real estate assets.

Her marriage to Wong is his second, and the couple do not have kids.

Nonetheless, the scant background available doesn't seem to have stopped many among the public from gushing over Loo.

