Retired but not resting: Lee Bee Wah, Yaacob Ibrahim, Low Thia Khiang and more spotted on GE2020 campaign trail

They may have stepped down to make way for a younger generation of politicians but they aren’t resting on their laurels, at least not yet.

These hardworking former politicians were seen in their old wards speaking to residents and accompanying the current candidates standing for election at their old stomping ground.

Lee Bee Wah

Lee has kept true to her word of “walking the ground” with the People’s Action Party (PAP) Nee Soon GRC candidates, as written in her Facebook retirement announcement.

“Hua Jie” or “Sister Flower”, as she is popularly known, appeared with Yip Hon Weng in an interview with Capital 958 in Nee Soon South. She said that she was there to support him and was seen introducing him to residents in the constituency that she had served for the last 14 years.

Yaacob Ibrahim

Fast game can be the only words used to described how quick Yaacob stepped up.

On Nomination Day (June 30) evening, he was already seen accompanying new candidate Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah to knock on doors in his old Kolam Ayer ward within the Jalan Besar GRC.

Low Thia Khiang

Hougang will always hold a special place for The Workers' Party. From the makeshift wet market stalls to the unique... Posted by Dennis Tan Lip Fong 陈立峰 on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Even before Nomination Day, Low was out and about with Workers’ Party's (WP) Dennis Tan in Hougang SMC, where he was Member of Parliament for 16 years before winning Aljunied GRC in 2015. He returned to his former ward on June 28 to meet residents together with Tan.

Lim Boon Heng

https://twitter.com/SharonSeeBT/status/1277800709841227776

The former Cabinet minister has been the advisor for the PAP Aljunied GRC team since the last election and he seems to be continuing the role this year. Lim was with the team as they headed to the nomination centre on Nomination Day.

He officially retired from politics in 2011 and was previously chairman of the PAP.

