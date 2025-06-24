RSAF airlifts sick crewman from container ship to hospital

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) airlifted a sick crewman on board a container ship to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Tuesday (June 24).

AsiaOne was at Woodlands Health Campus and observed a H225M medium lift helicopter taking off at around 10.40am from Sembawang Air Base. It arrived at SGH at around 1.40pm.

The helicopter flew to a container ship to rescue a crewman who was suffering from serious medical complications, according to a Facebook post by the RSAF on Tuesday.

He was evacuated to SGH for urgent treatment.

The casualty was reported to be conscious and in stable condition, the RSAF said.

In the Facebook post, the RSAF expressed gratitude to crew members of the aircraft as well as the medical team and SGH staff for their "professionalism and seamless coordination" in taking on this "life-saving mission".

Additional reporting by Darren Wong.

