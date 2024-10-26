Award Banner
RSAF deploys transport aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance to Philippines following Tropical Storm Trami

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft departing Paya Lebar Air Base to provide airlift support in the Philippines. The circular rings across the wingspan are tip vortices.
Sean Ler
October 26, 2024 3:12 AM

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has deployed a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 military transport aircraft to the Philippines, to provide airlift support to deliver humanitarian aid supplies to communities affected by Tropical Storm Trami. 

The deployment is at the request of the Philippines government.

Typhoon Trami made landfall in the Philippines on Thursday (Oct 24). 

At least 76 people have been killed with tens of thousands displaced from their homes, the AFP reported.

The SAF’s contributions underscores the warm and friendly bilateral and defence ties and close humanitarian assistance and disaster relief cooperation between Singapore and the Philippines. 

Back in August, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Philippines in August at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

His visit commemorates the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Singapore.

During that visit, President Tharman pointed out how "as close neighbours, we’ve always supported each other, particularly in times of need", adding that the Singapore Red Cross engaged in significant public fundraising when Typhoon Haiyan hit the Philippines a decade ago. 

