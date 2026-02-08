RSAF search and rescue helicopter airlifts ship crew to SGH

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) search-and-rescue unit Rescue 10 was activated on Saturday (Feb 7) morning to evacuate a crew member onboard a vessel who required urgent medical attention.

"The patient was safely evacuated to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment and was reported to be conscious and in a stable condition upon arrival," the RSAF said in a Facebook post.

The helicopter's activation happened amid the RSAF's deployment at the ongoing Singapore Airshow, which ends on Sunday.

The RSAF maintains a 24/7 unit, callsign Rescue 10, to respond to life-saving missions at short notice.

They are often scrambled to evacuate personnel who require immediate medical attention to hospitals, including from onboard civilian vessels in the vicinity of Singapore.

The aircraft used, a H225M medium lift helicopter, achieved full operational capability in April 2024.

According to the Ministry of Defence, it has a range in excess of 400nm (740km).

