Singapore Airshow 2026's crowd-favourite flying display to include RSAF and 7 foreign air forces, jetmakers

If you're into aircraft and aviation, this may just be the event for you - especially if you've yet to attend your first airshow.

The Singapore Airshow 2026, taking place between Feb 3 and 8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre, has returned for its 10th edition and will feature crowd-favourite aerial and static displays, Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam shared with media on Sunday (Feb 1).

This year's airshow will involve over 1,000 participating companies with over 100,000 attendees representing 136 countries and regions, according to Leck, with 16 country pavilions.

In 2024, the airshow had brought $391 million economic spending contributed to Singapore's economy, with this year's edition poised to deliver similar scale, and perhaps more.

The aerial display will see military aircraft of six air forces taking to the skies during the airshow, including our own Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

The RSAF's aerial display team is participating in the airshow with an F-16C fighter jet and an AH-64D Apache helicopter.

The Royal Australian Air Force will also be debuting their F-35A Lightning II, while the Indian Air Force will feature their Sarang helicopter display team.

Indonesia will be represented with their air force's Jupiter aerobatic team; the event will also see the People's Liberation Army Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team.

Representing our neighbours, the Royal Malaysian Air Force will field their Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet which last performed in the 2018 airshow.

Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac's C919 will also join with aerial displays, along with Airbus' A350-1000.

The static display will feature close to 40 aircraft, some more familiar than others - the RSAF's Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), for instance, will be making a debut which they recently acquired in November last year.

The Orbiter 4 UAV will also be making its first public appearance at this year's airshow, despite having been acquired in March 2022.

Space Summit, AeroLens and more

On the side of the trade sector, three of the nine key highlights are new additions to the airshow - the Space Summit, AeroLens and a platform for new technologies.

The Space Summit, taking place between Feb 2 and 3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, debuts as Singapore's first dedicated space summit.

More than 20 space agencies and offices and over 300 companies and organisations from 40 countries and regions are participating in the summit.

"We are very excited that Experia and Singapore Airshow are playing their part in creating value, adding another important platform that the space industry can then come and continue meet and chart the way forward, promoting growth," Leck said.

Also a new addition to the Singapore Airshow is AeroLens, a digital gallery of aviation photography.

Leck explained that this gallery came about in celebration of photographers that have covered the various Singapore Airshows thus far, displaying their work for all to see.

AeroLens is featured on the Singapore Airshow website, Leck said, adding that it is also on display within Airshow premises for all to admire.

Looking to the future

Leck highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region is key in bringing sustainable aviation to the forefront, with projections indicating sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will represent four to five per cent of global jet fuel consumption by 2030 and Singapore targeting one per cent SAF adoption by 2026.

The airshow's What's Next startup platform will showcase technological breakthroughs in aerospace and defence while the airshow itself will have exhibition zones to facilitate collaboration.

Leck also stated: "As aviation and defence adapt to shifts driven by sustainability and digitalisation, Singapore Airshow provides a neutral setting for stakeholders to engage and build partnerships with long-term relevance."

