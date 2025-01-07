Runner in Tampines wows internet with snake-shaped route celebrating CNY

To ring in the new year, which is also the Year of the Snake, a runner in Singapore marked out a snake-shaped '2025' figure on fitness app Strava.

In a post on Facebook group Strava Art on Jan 1, Cheng Hock Toh shared an image of the 21.15km-long route spanning across the Tampines neighbourhood.

The GPS tracker on Strava allows runners and cyclists to 'draw' a desired picture on the in-app map, based on their route.

Within a week, Toh's post garnered over 50,000 likes and 600 comments and wowed netizens worldwide, with many users calling it "awesome" and "impressive".

But the creative image has caused confusion among some, who cast doubt on the authenticity of the route.

"You're just running through people's backyards?" asked a Facebook user.

One netizen uploaded a Google Earth aerial view of the estate and said: "Look at the real map. He's running straight lines through multiple buildings."

"Just wondering how you run through others' private property," commented another Facebook user, who had similarly screenshotted an aerial view of Tampines.

Under these comments, other netizens chimed in, explaining that it is possible to map out the route in Singapore by running through the void decks of HDB blocks and cutting across open green spaces.

Toh previously created other themed artworks on occasions such as Christmas and Halloween.

