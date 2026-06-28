NSman doctor leads unit to SAF Best NS Combat Service Support Unit win for second straight year

As an orthopaedic surgeon, Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Dr Wayne Yap Ming Quan is used to performing under pressure.

That important trait helped the commanding officer of the Singapore Army’s 3rd Combat Support Hospital (3CSH) lead his unit to win the Best (NS) Combat Service Support Unit in the SAF Best Unit Competition (BUC) for the second consecutive year.

"I think the most important, key point here is that your men will follow you and grow with you along the way if they find value to what they do," the 41-year-old told AsiaOne in an interview on Wednesday (June 24).

He pointed out that the unit's continued excellence as well as consistency throughout the years have led to its success.

The unit provides care services comprising simple medical services to advanced specialty surgery that can be done in the field.

"I think the important part here is passing down our work practice that we have done in the hospitals, as well as teaching them the mistakes that happen[ed], so that they will not repeat it," he said.

As for his leadership skills in helming the unit, LTC (NS) Dr Yap, who took over command of the unit last year, credited his predecessor's advice that motivating the men under his wing is key.

He shared: "They are much more prepared to contribute more during the training and ensure that they train harder and more effectively."

'It was demanding and tough, but very worthwhile'

Corporal First Class (CFC) Mohammed Naqib Nur Alim Mohammed Haf has never faced a tougher experience till he joined the Singapore Army’s 1st Commando Battalion (1 CDO).

The training was intense — he had to carry a 20kg bag — adding that "it was tough because it felt never ending, so that was the biggest challenge I had so far".

The 20-year-old's tough workout paid off when his unit, 1 CDO, won the Best Combat Unit for the 40th time in this year's SAF BUC.

"It was demanding and tough for me, but I felt as a unit, as you do together, it forged memories, which was something that is very important for me," he said, adding that it was "a very worthwhile" experience.

Every cog in the machine is key

When it comes to the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), many would name fighter pilots as the key men.

Yet, many individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety of those flying the jets.

One of them is Military Expert 3 Low Yin Ling, 46, a logistic cell controller with the 145 Squadron (SQN), who helps to ensure that resources and equipment and maintenance support required are available when needed, so that operations and training could be carried out smoothly and effectively.

Her squadron won the Best Fighter Squadron for the SAF BUC 2026.

She attributed the squadron's success to teamwork, adding that they "support one another, trust one another and willing to help one another", which gave her pride to be a part of the squadron.

RSS Punggol awarded Best Maritime Security Unit

Separately, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Mine Countermeasure vessel (MCMV) RSS Punggol won the Best Maritime Security Unit for the SAF BUC 2026.

The MCMV is part of the navy's mine countermeasure capabilities to detect and neutralise underwater threats, including sea mines, thereby keeping Singapore's vital sea lanes safe and open.

Reflecting on his unit's achievement, Major Chen Qinghe, the unit's commanding officer, said the recognition reflects his crew's professionalism and their strong culture of excellence.

The annual SAF Best Unit and Best NS Unit Competitions, introduced in 1969 and 1993 respectively, are awards given out to units based on a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process over the past year, according to the Ministry of Defence.

It aims to recognise units which have excelled in the areas of combat readiness, operational proficiency and administrative excellence.

The competitions also serve to enhance mission excellence, professionalism and camaraderie among servicemen in the SAF units, the ministry added.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com