SAF commences airdrop operations in Gaza, thanks Jordan for invitation

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has commenced airdrop operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In an updated Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 16), the Ministry of Defence said that the operation commenced on Friday (Aug 15) and was conducted in close coordination with the Royal Jordanian Air Force and other participating air forces.

This follows the deployment of a C-130 transport aircraft and personnel from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Singapore Army to deliver Singapore's ninth tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza on Aug 12.

The aid comprises medical supplies from the Ministry of Health, and food supplies from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The NGOs include Humanity Matters, Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiative Singapore, Mercy Relief, and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation. These were coordinated through the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad who is in Jordan for a working visit from Aug 17 to 18 met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Jordan Armed Forces Major-General (MG) Yousef Huneiti on Sunday (Aug 17).

SMS Zaqy thanked MG Huneiti for the Jordanian government’s invitation for the RSAF to participate in the airdrop operations.

They also discussed potential avenues for further collaboration between the armed forces to alleviate the situation in Gaza.

During his visit, SMS Zaqy will also meet with SAF personnel deployed for the mission.

