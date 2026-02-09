More new under-30s arrested for drugs as speeding cases rise in 2025: MHA

Even as Singapore remained one of the safest countries in the world in 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has flagged the increased number of young drug abusers below the age of 30, speeding violations and scams as some of the trends it is concerned with.

These trends were presented by MHA in its annual overview of safety and security situation on Monday (Feb 9), ahead of its departments - referred to as the Home Team - releasing their annual statistics this month.

The Home Team comprises the Central Narcotics Bureau, Gambling Regulatory Authority, Home Team Academy, Home Team Science and Technology Agency, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Internal Security Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Police Force, Singapore Prison Service (SPS), and Yellow Ribbon Singapore.

Increased number of new young drug abusers, speeding and scams

MHA said that Singapore's drug situation has remained relatively stable in 2025, despite the worsening global and regional drug situation.

The ministry cited the expansion of illicit drug markets overseas and the use of online platforms and chat applications to spread misinformation about the benefits of illicit drugs, including for sales promotion, as contributors to the drug situation.

Apart from a slight increase in the number of drug abusers arrested, new young abusers below 30 years old are a "key concern" for MHA.

It said that more than half of the cannabis users arrested in 2025 were below 30 years old.

Another trend of concern is the number of speeding violation cases.

There were about 120,000 speeding violations in the first half of 2025 - an increase of about 45 per cent compared with the same period in 2024 - which MHA said were detected by speed enforcement operations.

"[This] indicates that speed compliance remained poor at locations where there were no speed enforcement cameras," the ministry said, adding that motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians continued to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents and fatalities.

Since Jan 1, motorists face higher demerit points and fines for speeding violations.

Meanwhile, even though the number of reported scam cases and the amount lost to scams have decreased in 2025, MHA said that the issue continues to be a key concern and priority for the government, adding that efforts will continue in this area.

It also sought the public's help to look out for persons who may be self-radicalised, especially youths.

Last year, six persons were issued with orders under the Internal Security Act. Of these, four were youths aged 20 or younger.

Fall in shop thefts, vehicle and AMD fires

In addition to the fall in scam cases and amount lost, there has also been a decrease in other crimes of concern such as shop theft and voyeurism.

However, there has been an increase in the number of physical crimes such as knife-related incidents.

In December 2025, a 32-year-old man was charged over his suspected involvement in a knife incident along Boon Lay Drive, which resulted in a 58-year-old man reportedly suffering injuries to his back, forearm and forehead.

Meanwhile, there was a fall in the number of fires involving vehicles and active mobility devices.

The SCDF has also seen an increase in the number of responses by community first responders who attend to cases of cardiac arrest and minor fire incidents.

SPS has also seen zero escapes in 2025 along with a low assault rate per 10,000 inmates.

The two-year recidivism rate has also remained low, with fewer drug abusers re-offending within two years of their release.

Last year, ICA saw an increase in traveller volume as compared to 2024. This has correspondingly led to a "significant increase" in the number of foreign visitors who were refused entry into Singapore and the number of contraband items detected.

MHA said that these outcomes were possible due to the targeting capabilities of ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre which leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo. Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

