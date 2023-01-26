Self-collection? Dogged woman tracks lost Taobao parcel to Clementi warehouse, goes there to 'dig' it out herself

How far would you go to retrieve a lost Taobao parcel?

All the way to the warehouse it seems, for one woman who was eager to get the clothes she ordered for Chinese New Year.

TikTok user Bby.Kairi uploaded a video on Wednesday (Jan 25) showing herself at the logistics company's warehouse attempting to look for her parcel.

"If your Taobao clothes are with 'Best Express' and you live in the west, chances are your stuff is sitting in a pile here bc of manpower shortage," she captioned her video.

A check by AsiaOne shows that Best Express' warehouse is located in Clementi.

In the 18-second video, the woman follows a female staff into the warehouse, which is piled with packages and starts rifling through the piles in search of her parcel.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bby.kairi/video/7192500446123117825

Replying to some netizens' comments, Bby.Kairi explained that she had been "spamming" the company's customer service hotline, but was only told that her parcel was "not located".

According to her, the parcel had already been in Singapore for a week.

Peeved that nothing was done, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I just googled the warehouse address and asked the ground staff if I could dig [around for my parcel]", she wrote in a comment, adding that she eventually managed to locate her missing item.

In a day, Bb.Kairi's video received over 75,000 views, with netizens lauding her determination.

Several others also shared that they had yet to receive their parcels from Taobao.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

AsiaOne has reached out to Bby.Kairi for more information.

Delivery workers tossing parcels

Last December, a video of two Shopee delivery personnel throwing parcels from the back of a van to a HDB void deck drew flak from netizens shocked at how their purchases were treated.

The video was posted by TikTok user Tan.ab, who wrote: "Now I know why sometimes my parcel is damaged."

Another netizen chimed in saying: "No wonder I shipped my home-baked cookies with Shopee Xpress and buyers received powder."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Shopee said then that the behaviour seen in the video was "unacceptable", and goes against the "values and service commitment at Shopee".

The spokesperson added that the company has since served a reminder to its delivery partners regarding the service standards.

ALSO READ: 'No wonder my order hasn't come': Video of man kicking parcels at Serangoon void deck infuriates netizens

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.