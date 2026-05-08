6,000 commuters take shuttle bus daily during single-loop operations on Sengkang West LRT

Work to connect two new reception tracks along Sengkang West Avenue to the mainline — as part of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) depot expansion works — has entered the third week, with about 6,000 commuters using the dedicated weekday-only shuttle service, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling on Friday (May 8).

The Senior Minister of State, who is also one of four MPs for Punggol GRC, gave the update after a visit to Tongkang LRT station, along Sengkang East Avenue, to understand ongoing work and service adjustments.

Operating at an interval of about three to five minutes, shuttle bus service A (SW A) is deployed at three to five-minute intervals on weekday mornings, while service B (SW B) operates on weekend evenings.

Their deployment during peak periods are intended to augment the capacity of LRT services and reduce travel time for commuters, said the Land Transport Authority in a statement on Feb 20.

Since work began on April 19, about 6,000 commuters have been taking the shuttle service on weekdays, Sun said, adding that about 200 staff are deployed daily to meet the needs of commuters.

At a bus stop near Tongkang LRT station on Friday morning, AsiaOne observed at least three service staff present to assist commuters waiting for the shuttle service.

A temporary shelter was also set up between the bus stop and adjoining covered walkway to ensure that commuters remain sheltered while waiting for the shuttle bus.

Sun also thanked residents who rely on Sengkang West LRT for their understanding: "The ongoing works are necessary for us to increase the number of reception tracks to make sure that our LKRT system becomes more resilient.

"At the same time, we are expanding the SPLRT depot. With the ongoing works due to be completed on Oct 18, and the expanded depot due for completion in 2027, we will see a more resilient Sengkang-Punggol LRT system."

The expanded depot will support the transition of the SPLRT fleet to a fully two-car set up of 25 light rail vehicles, of which seven have entered passenger service.

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