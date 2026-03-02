Sentosa, Orchard Road being redeveloped to boost Singapore's appeal to tourists: Alvin Tan

Key tourism precincts in Singapore, including Sentosa and Orchard Road, will be redeveloped to strengthen the Republic's attractiveness to international visitors, said Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Remaining attractive to international visitors through quality tourism is key to helping local businesses weather uncertainty, said Tan during the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Monday (March 2).

"We are expanding our reach in segments and markets that can drive higher tourism returns, and working with our industry to create more exciting and distinctive experiences," he said.

Singapore has seen progress in 2025 with major events like Lady Gaga's concert and the opening of major attractions such as Rainforest Wild and Illumination's Minion Land, and expects international visitor arrivals to reach between 17 and 18 million this year up from 16.9 million in 2025 — and approximately $31 to $32.5 billion in tourism receipts.

He said: "To remain attractive to visitors, we will strengthen our stage, our people, and our show."

Sentosa is a key area to be redeveloped, MOS Tan said, adding that the first phase of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan has begun.

Previously known as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, announced in 2019, the plan involves the addition of a new transport hub to link Sentosa and Brani.

In addition, the Sentosa Express will be replaced to improve connectivity.

Apart from infrastructure, there are also plans to rejuvenate beaches at Sentosa and add coastal protection measures.

"We will also create new icons in Sentosa, like Imbiah Canopy, which will become a beacon atop Mount Imbiah that leads visitors to heritage buildings and nature trails," he said.

More details on the Greater Sentosa Master Plan will be shared later this year.

Speaking on the refresh of Orchard Road, MOS Tan said Emerald Hill will be part of it.

In the coming months, a tender will be launched to transform 37 Emerald Hill — the site of the former Singapore Chinese Girls' School — into a mixed-use development featuring unique hotel concepts, lifestyle offerings and community and public spaces.

Additionally, the Grange Road Event Space is on track to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The 3,000-capacity venue can host international touring acts and local artistes, bringing live music, community and cultural events right to the heart of Orchard Road, he said.

Cruise infrastructure will be improved to reinforce Singapore's position as one of Asia's leading cruise hubs, he said, adding that Marina Bay Cruise Centre has increased its capacity from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers last October.

With its enhanced capacity, two large cruise ships can now berth concurrently, helping to welcome more cruise lines including Disney Adventure, which will have its maiden voyage from Singapore later this week.

Woodlands Gateway district

Beyond tourist districts, Singapore is also developing Woodlands Gateway, a mixed-use district near the upcoming RTS Link station, said Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang.

The district will span up to 35 ha, and include a transport hub connected to the RTS Link and Woodlands North MRT stations in addition to commercial and lifestyle amenities for commuters, residents, and people working in the Woodlands North area.

Given its proximity to the RTS Link, the district will also provide flexible industrial spaces to cater to firms with manufacturing facilities in Johor with regional HQ functions here.

The first phase is expected to complete around 2030, with subsequent phases will be developed progressively depending on business demand and needs, Gan said.

