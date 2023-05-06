Sexual tension in prison? Dee Kosh on why he didn't get 'excited' by other men in jail

By now, most people would know that former local radio deejay Dee Kosh has been released from prison.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, was convicted in August 2022 of various sexual offences, including offering cash to an underage boy for sexual services.

While it seems like Dee Kosh swings the other way, did that cause him any problems in prison, where he was constantly surrounded by other male inmates?

In a recent interview he had with The Daily Ketchup Podcast, which was uploaded onto YouTube on May 4, the topic was brought up.

Host and co-founder of Grvty Media, Johnathan Chua, assumed that it was "easier" for Dee Kosh to get turned on in a room full of men.

But Dee Kosh said this was far from the truth.

"As a person who is attracted to men right, I must say that the sexual tension is like negative 20," he confessed.

"Every time you think like 'oh, that guy is kind of cute', you remember you're in jail. And then it just washes everything away."

Relieving sexual urges in prison

Dee Kosh also revealed that straight male prisoners do have a way to relieve their sexual urges while locked up.

He explained that prisoners get books and magazines while in prison.

The material is vetted and if any racy images are found, these will be cut out and marked as "censored".

"But sometimes, some things slip through the cracks. Because some officers are more lenient." shared Dee Kosh, explaining that occasionally, images with a little "side boob" and cleavage are allowed.

Unsurprisingly, these rare instances satisfy the inmates and they've found ways to make the most out of the situation.

This is allegedly done by cutting out the racy pictures and compiling them into a "magazine", which is then passed around so the officers can't catch it.

According to Dee Kosh, this is not allowed.

But despite the place being surrounded by cameras, inmates have allegedly done this for years.

"As long as you're not facing the cameras and [jerking off], the [prison guards] will not take action," he explained.

'Terrible thing to be labelled as a paedophile'

Back in April, after his release from prison, Dee Kosh uploaded a tell-all video onto video platform Rumble.

In the 51-minute clip, he spoke in detail about his court case and reiterated that he is not a paedophile.

“It’s a horrible, horrible, terrible thing to be labelled as a paedophile without being able to tell your story,” he said.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s something I will have to live with for the rest of my life. Google my name and that’s the first thing that comes out.”

Dee Kosh also shared that the psychiatrist concluded that there were no signs of paedophilic disorder and that the risk of re-offending was very low.

Additionally, he has since become wary of being around young people.

He even made sure he stayed away from playgrounds and avoided taking the same lift as a teenager.

“It’s not that I’m attracted to the kids. It’s just that I don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” he confessed.

