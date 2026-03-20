Dried pineapple slices recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

A batch of pineapple slices sold at warehouse factory sales is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of sulphur dioxide — an allergen — in them.

The food additive was not declared in the packaging label.

Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries, the importer of the affected product — Pineapple Slices (400g) — has been directed to recall them, the agency said on Friday (March 20).

One batch of the product — sold at Tai Sun's warehouse factory sales — with an expiry date of July 30, 2026, is being recalled.

SFA said that while sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, those who are intolerant of, or allergic to, sulphites may either develop or experience hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea, or vomiting.

Those who have purchased the affected product, and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them. They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Persons who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Under regulations, food products containing ingredients which are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

The agency added that all ingredients in prepacked food should be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

This is the third product recall involving the presence of undeclared sulphur dioxide in food products sold here.

On March 11, SFA issued a recall for Uncle Yiannis’ Baby Gherkins over the same issue.

Three days later, SFA recalled Longan Pulp (500g) — a batch of processed food from China imported by Y K Pte Ltd.

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editor@asiaone.com