'She'll leave if I didn't use force': Kovan hawker grabs delivery woman by neck after receiving wrong order

Getting your online shopping order mixed up can be very frustrating, but one man took things a step too far, by grabbing a delivery woman by the neck for someone else's blunder.

The incident happened on Friday (July 15) at around 3pm in Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, where the man, who goes by the surname Kwong, 56, works as a hawker selling noodles, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Kwong had purchased five shirts worth $100 in total from a clothing store on Facebook. The delivery woman, who goes by the surname Guo, 55, had delivered the items to his stall.

However, upon receiving the shirts, Kwong, who had ordered the apparel in red and black, realised that these were in the wrong colour and of the wrong brand.

He also said that he was unhappy that the delivery woman had asked him to fork out money for the shirts even before he could check if the order was correct, citing it as "unreasonable".

When the woman was about to leave with his money, he opened the package and realised there was an issue with his order.

He reportedly grabbed her by the back of her neck, explaining that he did so because she is short.

"She'll leave if I didn't use force," he told Shin Min.

On the other hand, the delivery woman, who has only worked as one for half a year, felt that the attack was unjustified.

Pictures she shared with the Chinese daily reveal red marks and scratches on her neck where the man grabbed her.

"The delivery man is only responsible for delivery. If something is wrong, he should ask the company for an explanation," she said, adding that she felt both angry and aggrieved by the situation.

"I had to go to the hospital because of the pain," she shared.

Another hawker told Shin Min that the police were alerted to the scene.

The police confirmed with AsiaOne that a police report has been lodged over this incident.

Kwong said that the $100 has not been refunded and he will be lodging a report to the Small Claims Tribunal, which resolves specific types of low-value disputes between consumers and suppliers.

