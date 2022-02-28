SIA suspends flights between Singapore and Moscow from Feb 28

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has suspended all services between Singapore and Moscow starting Monday (Feb 28).

Citing operational reasons, SIA said in a news release that flights SQ362 and SQ361 will be suspended until further notice.

Apologising to passengers affected by this announcement, SIA added it will offer a full refund of the unused portion of their tickets.

Those who booked directly with the airline can use its assistance request form to seek a refund, while those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines "are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance."

This comes a day after the European Union announced that it will close its airspace to Russian aircraft including the private jets of Russian oligarchs.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said in Parliament on Monday that Singapore will impose sanctions on Russia due to the "unprecedented gravity" of the situation.

