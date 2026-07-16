Singapore Airlines, Scoot cancel Middle East flights after renewed US-Iran hostilities

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Dubai till October 24, while Scoot, its budget arm, has cancelled its flights between Singapore and Jeddah till July 27.

In an updated advisory issued on July 15, SIA said its flight SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai, and flight SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore have been cancelled till October 24, citing the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

SIA's flights had previously been cancelled until August 2.

A separate advisory issued by Scoot on July 14 informed travellers that its flight TR796 from Singapore to Jeddah, and flight TR797 from Jeddah to Singapore have been cancelled till July 27.

Scoot's thrice-weekly flights between Singapore and Jeddah were only recently resumed on June 22, following "an assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as operational considerations".

From peace to hostility

At that time, the US and Iran had on June 17, signed an agreement that would step the two countries towards ending hostilities, restarting talks over Tehran's nuclear programme, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Days later, the US again struck Iran after a Singapore-registered vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on June 25.

Things have spiralled southwards again from July 8, after a relatively peaceful July 4 weekend — during which America celebrated its 250th anniversary and Iran held a funeral for its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US military on July 8 launched new strikes against Iran after three merchant ships were allegedly hit by Iran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran was "over".

What to do if you are affected

Those affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, both airlines said.

Customers who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines should contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

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editor@asiaone.com