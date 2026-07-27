4 political office holders sworn-in as ministers by President Tharman

As part of the changes to Cabinet and other appointments announced on July 22, four political office holders — Ng Chee Meng, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Sim Ann — were sworn in as ministers by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (July 27).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was present at the ceremony held at the Istana.

Speaking on July 22 when he announced the Cabinet reshuffle, PM Wong said he had asked National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who is also MP for Jalan Kayu GRC, to return to his Cabinet.

Explaining his decision, PM Wong said that Ng's addition to the Cabinet "will strengthen the Government team as we tackle the challenges ahead."

"Jobs and workforce transformation are among the Government's highest priorities," PM Wong said of Ng's appointment.

"There is important work ahead for both the Government and NTUC as we help our workers navigate these changes. I have therefore asked Chee Meng to return to Cabinet."

In a statement issued by Ng the same evening, the labour chief said that he accepts the appointment "with a strong sense of responsibility".

"As NTUC secretary-general and a Cabinet minister, I will continue to champion better wages, welfare and work prospects for workers.

"Being in Cabinet means I can work even more closely with the Government to support workers and Singapore's progress, alongside unions and employers," he added.

PM Wong also announced on July 22 that Jeffrey Siow and David Neo, then acting ministers, will be promoted to full ministers in the Cabinet.

"...they have settled into their roles well, earned the confidence of their colleagues and of the civil servants they work with, and shown that they are ready for greater responsibilities," the prime minister said.

Following their promotions, effective July 27, Siow is now Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, while Neo is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and concurrently, Second Minister for Education.

PM Wong also announced the promotion of Sim Ann to minister, appointing her as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Home Affairs.

Commenting on her promotion, PM Wong said that the 51-year-old has "consistently performed well" in the roles she had taken on.

"Her bilingual strengths are also a tremendous asset to the team. This promotion reflects my confidence that she will make an even bigger contribution to the Government team," he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office's website was also updated on Monday to reflect the inclusion of Jasmin Lau, who has been promoted to Senior Minister of State, and appointed Acting Minister for Manpower.

At the July 22 press conference, the new acting minister stated that it is the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) responsibility to help workers and companies navigate changes brought about by technology such as artificial intelligence.

"Jobs are on everyone's mind right now, and rightly so. Technology is changing how we work, and I know many workers and companies are trying their best to navigate this change," the 43-year-old said.

She added that it is the ministry's responsibility to help them through this change.

"This will mean looking at how we uplift our workers in the most vulnerable segments, helping Singaporeans cope with more frequent career transitions, and also ensuring that lifelong learning is genuinely accessible and relevant."

5G leadership renewal a 'continuous process': PM Wong

Contextualising the first reshuffle in this term of Government, PM Wong said that leadership renewal is a continuous process.

@asiaone At a press conference announcing changes to the cabinet and other appointments, PM Lawrence Wong sets out Singapore's approach to leadership approach, explaining that it is "continuous process". #sgnews #Singapore ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

"We are giving the new and younger officeholders greater responsibilities as they step up. At the same time, we are maintaining continuity and experience in the core leadership team.

"This balance matters — Singapore needs both experienced leaders to steer through immediate challenges, and a new generation ready to take us forward. Leadership renewal is therefore a continuous process," PM Wong said, adding that Singapore will see more of the 5G leaders emerge from this process.

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editor@asiaone.com