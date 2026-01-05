'Sabah! Sabah!' Driver of Singapore-registered car caught pumping Ron95 petrol in Kedah

Barely a day after a video which shows a Singapore-registered car masquerading as a Malaysia-registered car to pump subsidised Ron95 petrol in Johor Bahru went viral, a male driver of another Singapore-registered car has been caught doing the same.

In a series of pictures and video posted to a Facebook group in Malaysia, user Amirul Syafiq shared his encounter at a Shell station in Changlun, Kedah.

"We knew right away it's a Singapore-registered car masquerading as Sabah as per usual. This guy went [the] extra [mile] by replacing the plate number with a Malaysian looking plate, an upgrade from the uncle with masked plate," Syafiq wrote, adding that when staff tried to stop the male driver, he screamed "Sabah! Sabah!".

He also pointed out that the vehicle has an in-vehicle unit (IU) used for electronic road pricing (ERP) charges.

Checks by AsiaOne with authorised workshops providing on-board unit (OBU) installation services indicate that Malaysia-registered cars are allowed to install in-vehicle units (IU) and the newer OBUs in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, AsiaOne's search on OneMotoring, an online portal by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, show that the said vehicle's registration number correlates with the make and model seen in the pictures.

According to Syafiq, the male driver was stopped by Shell station staff and he ended up filling his vehicle with Ron97 petrol before heading off to Thailand.

Ron95 petrol is heavily subsidised in Malaysia.

All foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, have been restricted to purchasing only unsubsidised Ron97 or higher-grade fuel since 2010. This includes those who are Malaysians but driving a Singapore-registered car.

