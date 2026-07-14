Singapore-Malaysia ties marked by cooperation across many fields: President Tharman

While the relationship between Singapore and Malaysia since independence has had its complications, the main story between the two neighbours remains one of cooperation across many fields, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (July 13).

He was speaking to some 150 Singaporeans living and working in Malaysia at a reception held at Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

President Tharman, noting that there are about 120,000 Singaporeans living and working there, said each one of them plays an important role towards bilateral relations.

Turning to the sense of "ease and familiarity" with being in Malaysia, the President suggested this comes from the two countries being immediate neighbours, and their common history – going back to before British colonial rule, and extending to the tumultuous 1960s and eventual separation.

"The relationship since independence has had its complications at times.

"But the main story of Singapore-Malaysia relations has been one of cooperation across many fields – cooperation underpinned by the belief that we are each better when we work together, and grow together," he explained.

President Tharman also said Singapore and Malaysia would be much weaker nations today if either had failed in its development journey, or if either had failed to foster a strong national identity of its own and maintain peace at home.

"We have depended on each other for succeeding," he stressed.

President Tharman added that he had discussed the "continuing strength" of Singapore-Malaysia relations when he met with King Sultan Ibrahim and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier on Monday.

They discussed how the two countries' economies are intertwined, and noted new areas of cooperation such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, and renewable energy imports.

But the resiliency of economic connections are after all enabled by human connections, the President said, adding that it is the Singaporeans who live and work in Malaysia who help keep the friendly and positive bilateral ties going.

"Through each and every one of you, Singapore is building up our friendship with Malaysia. And as Singaporeans, you are both contributing and learning from your experiences in Malaysia."

President Tharman is on a three-day visit to Malaysia till July 15.

The President is now in Selangor, where he had an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and attended a lunch hosted by the Selangor royal family.

He will also meet with Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari and members of the Selangor state government.

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editor@asiaone.com