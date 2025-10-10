Singapore, New Zealand upgrade ties: 'Power of our partnership far outweighs our scale', says PM Wong

Amid increasing global uncertainty, Singapore and New Zealand have elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) to "turn challenges into opportunities", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 10).

PM Wong and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon were speaking at a joint press conference during PM Wong's first official visit to New Zealand this week, coinciding with 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Singapore and New Zealand may be small in size. But we have shown time and again that the power of our partnership far outweighs our scale.

"By working closely together, I am confident [that] we can continue to turn challenges into opportunities, and deliver benefits for our peoples and the wider region," said PM Wong.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Zealand was Singapore's first bilateral free trade agreement partner in 2000.

Since then, bilateral relations were upgraded to an enhanced partnership in 2019 to cover a wide range of areas across six pillars: trade and economics; security and defence; science, technology and innovation; people-to-people links; climate change and green economy; and supply chains and connectivity.

At the press conference on Friday morning, both leaders affirmed their commitment to build on these achievements and pursue "even more ambitious and innovative projects" under the CSP.

This includes broadening and strengthening existing partnerships in areas such as supply chain resilience and security, while breaking new ground in trade and economics.

Both countries will also discuss a new green economy partnership - to integrate trade and climate action - so that growth and sustainability can reinforce each other.

The CSP also see further investment and capital markets collaboration to enable New Zealand companies to use Singapore as a springboard into Southeast Asia.

Under the CSP, the two countries will also establish a strategic food partnership to bolster food security and supply chain resilience.

Singapore will also explore new areas of defence cooperation, such as in unmanned technologies in New Zealand.

Summing up the elevated bilateral relations, PM Luxon said: “Through the CSP, we have committed to tackling the next generation of challenges together, from supply chain resilience and digital trade, to climate change and maritime security.”

PM Wong will visit Rocket Lab, a New Zealand-founded space company dedicated to small satellite launch service on Friday.

He will also be laying a wreath at the Auckland War Memorial Museum and will be attending a reception for Singaporeans in New Zealand on Saturday (Oct 11) before returning to Singapore.

