Singapore police, FBI sign agreement on combatting fraud, money laundering and scams

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday (July 24) to enhance crimefighting cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the US embassy in Singapore by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zhang Weihan and FBI assistant director Heith Janke.

Under the agreement, the two law enforcement agencies will deepen cooperation in combatting online scams, cyber-enabled fraud and money-laundering cases by cooperating in joint operations, information sharing, training and capacity building, and mutual assistance on transnational crimes.

In a statement issued after the signing, SPF said the MOU attests to the longstanding relationship and strong record of cooperation between the two agencies.

The police cited a recent joint operation between their new Cyber Command and the FBI, which targeted transnational cryptocurrency scams affecting victims in the two countries.

The agencies' cooperation, through information sharing and exchange of blockchain intelligence, led to the identification of 54 victims and potential victims of scams in Singapore and the US.

This, in turn, led to the prevention of losses of about US$2.7 million (S$3.5 million) in the US and $388,000 in Singapore.

The FBI had also participated as a member of Project Frontier+ since May 2026.

Commenting on the stepped up cooperation, DCP Zhang said the police's partnership with the FBI reflects the agencies' shared commitment to combatting scams and money laundering, thereby protecting victims on both sides.

"These crimes are inherently borderless, and it is only through close collaboration with trusted international partners like the FBI that we can effectively disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks behind them," he added.

[[nid:740857]]

editor@asiaone.com