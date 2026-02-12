Singapore Pools system error leads to double payouts for football match: Report

Punters using Singapore Pools were reportedly credited with double payouts, after the lottery and sports betting operator experienced a technical malfunction that caused incorrect winnings to be paid for a football match.

The glitch reportedly led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in excess winnings being disbursed for a German league match on Wednesday (Feb 11), according to Lianhe Zaobao, citing unnamed sources.

As only online bets were affected and all punters' information are stored, Singapore Pools is able to recover funds that were incorrectly credited, the report added.

Following the incident, Singapore Pools posted a notice on its website stating that payouts for sports betting prizes were delayed due to technical issues. The notice has since been removed.

Its website, mobile app and hotline numbers were also temporarily unavailable from 6.30am to 7.30am on Thursday morning for system maintenance.

In response to queries from Zaobao and 8world on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Singapore Pools said the system had malfunctioned on Feb 11 between 6am and 9am.

The spokesperson added that the system has since been restored and that an investigation has been launched, stressing that the glitch was not caused by malicious activity.

The company also said it is assessing how to handle the affected transactions in the most appropriate manner, but did not reveal more.

One punter who declined to be named told Zaobao that he had successfully placed a bet on Wednesday and received his winnings on an earlier match and was unaware of any issues with the system.

According to Singapore Pools' website, winnings on online bets are credited automatically to the bettor's account within 60 minutes after the event results are confirmed.

Customers who hold physical betting slips may collect their winnings during the betting station's operating hours.

Similar glitches in the past

Between 2018 and 2020, it was reported that Singapore Pools faced similar glitches involving number generation errors in its betting systems.

Some customers who placed iTOTO bets and 4D Quick Pick bets over the phone were also affected.

AsiaOne has reached out to Singapore Pools for comment.

[[nid:725128]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com