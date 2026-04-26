'Appropriate action' taken against driver of Singapore-registered car pumping Ron95 in Petaling Jaya: Malaysia ministry

Despite multiple reminders and prominent signages at petrol stations — warning drivers of foreign-registered vehicles that they are banned from pumping subsidised Ron95 fuel in Malaysia — some are still choosing to take the risk.

Pictures posted by SGRV Front Man on its Facebook page show the male driver of a Singapore-registered white BMW 7 series refuelling his car with Ron95 at a Shell petrol station in Selangor.

The incident purportedly took place on Saturday (April 25) at Shell's Sea Park, Petaling Jaya outlet.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) branch in Petaling Jaya told AsiaOne they are aware of the incident.

She added that "appropriate action" has been taken by KPDN officers but did not specify what these actions were.

Under new rules that came into force on April 1, authorities can take enforcement action against both the owner of a foreign-registered vehicle and the petrol station operation.

Previously, only petrol station operators were penalised for selling subsidised fuel to foreign-registered vehicles.

According to Malaysian media reports, owners of foreign-registered vehicles found doing so may face fines of up to RM1 million (S$322,000), jail of up to three years, or both.

The use of foreign debit and credit cards to purchase Ron95 fuel at self-service kiosks has also been banned starting April 1.

On April 9, a Singaporean in his 50s became the first to be detained under the new rules. He was caught refuelling Ron95 petrol during an enforcement operation at a petrol station in Johor.

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