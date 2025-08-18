'Singapore should leave no stone unturned': WP responds to PM Wong's NDR speech

The Workers' Party (WP) responded to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally speech, urging the Government to "engage widely" and consider all options amid uncertainty.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Monday (Aug 18), the opposition party referenced Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) labour force report for the second quarter of this year.

According to the report, global economic uncertainty is expected to persist in the coming months and may weigh on hiring and wage growth — especially in outward-oriented sectors.

"Against this cautious backdrop, the Workers' Party urges the Government to engage widely and explore all solutions tabled in good faith, including previously untapped ones," said WP.

"Singapore should leave no stone unturned in our collective efforts to build a truly resilient nation for the future and keep our Singapore flag flying high."

The party suggested that the Government "tackle present concerns" for businesses and employees.

This includes rising rental costs, skills-related unemployment and the "slow rate of real income growth" of 0.7 per cent per year over the past five years.

WP also reiterated its manifesto proposal for JTC Corporation to expand its market share for industrial space and continue offering low-rent options at different price-value points for small and medium-sized enterprises alongside its private sector-run facilities.

The party called on the Government to "urgently track and regularly publish" underemployment measures, as well as to establish a statutory minimum wage.

It also stated: "We agree with the approach of improving jobs matching efforts for Singaporeans, and ask that the relevant organisations accelerate the setting up of this programme with the economic uncertainty ahead."

"In our experience, many residents referred to e2i (the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute) often receive career counselling, but not the direct job-matching support they truly need," WP added.

'Ensure no one gets left behind'

During his speech, PM Wong addressed concerns regarding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, assuring Singaporeans that they remain the central focus of Singapore's economic strategy.

In response to this, WP stated that while AI and new technologies will help businesses, they will also "alter the employment landscape permanently, leaving many Singaporeans behind".

The party reiterated its proposal in its manifesto for increased collaboration between the education and manpower ministries to ensure Singapore's school curriculum aligns with "evolving needs".

Singapore should implement "skill-demand feedback loops" from industries for when designing school curriculums, funding for "structural skill-gap areas" and career guidance, said WP

"This targeted approach ensures that our education system can provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve high-value career pathways both domestically and globally."

It called for an increase in the number of allied educators, which can lead to "a meaningful reduction" in class sizes.

It also urged a shift away from high-stakes examinations and towards continual assessment and a through-train approach.

"Ultimately, our goal is to create an education system that develops well-rounded individuals with the confidence and capabilities to succeed in an ever-evolving world," WP added.

The party also called for improvements to social safety nets, including the introduction of redundancy insurance and the mandating of retrenchment benefits for people who are laid off from companies with at least 25 employees.

PM Wong also announced a new Government-funded traineeship programme during the NDR, which WP said should be designed with safeguards to ensure state-sponsored internships and apprenticeships are not used by firms as a "source of cheaper, subsidised labour".

"There should be clear performance metrics and a transparent commitment from participating companies to consider trainees for full-time employment once the training period ends," the party added.

All trainees should also receive basic workplace protections, including paid sick leave and safe working conditions, said WP.

'We must engage Singaporeans in shaping solutions together': PSP

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Leong Mun Wai also responded to PM Wong's rally speech.

Referencing the new measures announced which pertained to the job market, Leong said in a statement that PSP welcomes the immediate support for new graduates, who may face challenges securing their first jobs in an AI-disrupted economy.

"However, these proposals risk becoming mere band-aid solutions that do not address our country's deeper structural issues," he cautioned.

Leong questioned if tertiary education is adequately preparing youth for the workforce if graduates are increasingly expected to settle for traineeships instead of full-time jobs.

"Beyond this, given that AI can now achieve feats beyond many humans, such as (winning) a gold medal in the International Mathematical Olympiad, Singapore must confront some fundamental questions in the years ahead," he said.

This includes exploring how Singapore can strengthen uniquely human abilities — such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and adaptability — among its people and prevent companies from using AI to cut jobs while boosting profits.

Singapore would also need to review its economic structure to ensure AI does not worsen wealth and income inequality, said Leong.

The party chief also asked if Singaporeans are ready to take on blue-collar jobs, which have long been outsourced to foreign workers, as recent research shows they are least likely to be disrupted by AI.

He agreed with PM Wong on the view that Singaporeans should work with the Government to turn good ideas for a better Singapore into a reality.

"PSP believes these are not questions the government can answer alone. We must engage Singaporeans in shaping solutions together," Leong said.

While the National Day Rally provided some ideas, many critical questions on key issues such as housing affordability and cost of living were still left unanswered, Leong said.

He added that PSP will keep pushing for fundamental reform and provide alternative policies.

"We want to work together with the government for a better Singapore," he said.

[[nid:721437]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com