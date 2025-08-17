'Tougher actions' against vaping, more job matching opportunities: 5 takeaways from NDR2025

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the nation during the National Day Rally 2025 on Sunday (Aug 17), where he weighed in on Singapore's journey thus far and unveiled his plans for the future.

The rally also saw attendance from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Opposition leader Pritam Singh.

Speaking from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio, he looked back on the nation's 60th birthday, which was celebrated at the Padang and Marina Bay.

"60 may not seem like a major milestone, but for us it carries deep meaning, because it comes at a turning point in global history and it marks the start of a new chapter in our Singapore story," PM Wong said.

Highlighting the turbulence present in the world today, he stressed that peace and stability are now "precarious", and shared Singapore's steps forward for a "complex new era".

Here are five key points he brought up during the rally.

'Jobs, jobs, and jobs'

Early in his speech, PM Wong gave a candid take about Singapore's economic strategy.

"Jobs, jobs, and jobs. That's our number one priority," he said.

On that front, the prime minister announced a new job-matching initiative at town level.

This will be led by Singapore's five Community Development Council (CDC) districts, as "they already have strong networks with local merchants, small and medium-sized enterprises and community partners".

"So they are well placed to match jobseekers with vacancies, especially those who prefer to work closer to home," he said, adding that more details will be revealed later.

For the youth, PM Wong said that the Government will launch a new government-funded traineeship programme for graduates from institutes of higher learning including Institutes of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities.

And for mid-career workers aged 40 and above, the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme will be expanded to allow a portion of the $3,000 a month training allowance to be claimed for part-time courses.

There will also be more "quality courses" offered by industry leaders and private training providers, according to PM Wong.

Embracing AI and technology

New technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) can disrupt jobs, and PM Wong acknowledged fears arising from the change in how Singaporeans work.

"Many jobs will evolve. But some jobs will disappear, and in their place, new jobs will be created," he said.

PM Wong also reassured the people that the Government will not "just rush headlong to adopt new technology".

"Even as we embrace AI and technology, we will not lose sight of our key priority," he stated, adding that Singaporeans will remain "at the centre of everything we do".

He explained that the Government intends to empower workers, equipping them with the necessary skills to tackle changes in the workplace brought about by automation and AI.

This will apply not just for "big players", but "every enterprise", he promised.

'Stiffer penalties' for vaping

The Government will also be taking a tougher stance against vaping, with more severe penalties for offenders including jail time for sellers, as well as supervision and rehabilitation for users.

"So far we've treated vaping like tobacco — at most we impose a fine. But that's no longer enough," PM Wong said.

"We will treat this as a drug issue and impose much stiffer penalties."

He said that the Government is stepping up measures due to concerns of "stronger and far more dangerous drugs" inside e-vaporiser pods — etomidate, for instance, is expected to be listed as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the future.

Etomidate through vaping can lead to increased anxiety, seizures, erratic or zombie-like behaviour, medical experts previously told AsiaOne.

Besides stepping up nation-wide enforcement, the Government will also mount a "major" public education drive in schools, institutes of higher learning and during National Service.

Protecting children from online harms

PM Wong also shared that the Government is currently studying the experiences of other countries that have passed new laws to tighten access to the internet and social media for children.

"When young people become overly immersed in the virtual world, they may lose touch with the real one. They may grow up more socially isolated," PM Wong warned.

Harmful or toxic content online can also affect their self-esteem, emotional development and mental wellbeing, he said.

"The reality is we are living in a digital age," PM Wong said. "There are huge upsides to being digitally connected… But we must also be clear-eyed about the downsides, and manage them carefully."

Other countries have passed new laws to tighten access to the internet and social media for children.

The Singapore government is in the process of learning from other countries' experience with their new laws "to understand what truly works", PM Wong said.

More support for seniors

Aid for senior citizens was also a key point addressed during PM Wong's speech.

He shared that more physical touchpoints, such as Active Ageing Centres (AAC), will be made accessible for seniors in Toa Payoh and up to two other areas with higher concentrations of seniors.

He explained that in Toa Payoh, some seniors still have to walk over a kilometre to reach the nearest AAC.

New centres also allow for more opportunities for activities and relevant facilities, PM Wong pointed out, adding that more varied programmes for seniors to take part in are under consideration.

Home-based services will also be expanded to offer seniors options for addressing their needs, which may include simple home fixes, basic health checks or even essentials like housekeeping and laundry.

Healthcare services will also be brought closer to seniors with more care facilities for those who need rehab and physiotherapy, PM Wong said.

Public hospitals will set up health posts in the community which can deploy nurses on the ground and offer seniors medical consultations sans the need to travel to a clinic.

He also spoke about building "Age Well Neighbourhoods" to support our seniors wherever they are.

"That's how we will grow old — not in isolation, never alone, but always together as one Singapore family," he concluded.

chingshijie@asiaone.com

khooyihang@asiaone.com