Singapore and Vietnam ink deals on advanced manufacturing, judicial and training cooperation

Singapore and Vietnam on Friday (May 29) inked new agreements that will strengthen cooperation in areas such as advanced manufacturing, doctoral training and the judiciary.

The two countries — which upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) in March last year — also established an agri-food trade task force and a strategic dialogue platform.

Meanwhile, investment registration certificates were also issued for five joint industrial park projects in Vietnam.

These, and a joint statement on supply chain resilience, were announced on the second of a four-day state visit by To Lam. The president of Vietnam, is making his first visit to Singapore since assuming office in April.

Lam was given a ceremonial welcome on Friday morning before he called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

On Friday evening, the Vietnamese president will deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026.

Enhancing cooperation

In a joint statement on Friday, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) and Vietnamese state-owned investment and industrial development firm Becamex IDC announced that they would establish an advanced manufacturing research centre (VAMRC) within the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) ecosystem.

Under the agreement, the two entities will explore collaboration in technology deployment, capability building, pilot and testbed projects, and innovation ecosystem development.

"Becamex IDC will lead the establishment and operations of VAMRC, whilst A*STAR ARTC will contribute research and development advice, and support implementing advanced manufacturing capabilities," A*STAR and Becamex IDC said.

Separately, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) also agreed to enhance support for Vietnamese lecturers and administrators who are working in institutes of higher education to access NTU's existing doctoral research programmes.

The university said in a statement on Friday that this will help Vietnam build a highly qualified academic workforce to support the country's socio-economic development.

Meanwhile as international investments rise in Vietnam, commercial dispute resolution mechanisms will need to be strengthened.

To this end, the supreme courts of Singapore and Vietnam have inked an agreement on judicial cooperation in support of the Vietnam International Financial Centres (VIFC).

Under the agreement, a specialised international commercial court will be developed within the VIFC.

The two countries also agreed to establish a high-level platform for the public services of both countries to exchange views and approaches on matters such as governance, public administration and digital transformation.

An agri-food task force was also established to strengthen cooperation on food safety and security, including advancing agri-food trade collaborations and addressing existing and emerging areas affecting food trade between the two countries.

Supply chain resilience

Singapore and Vietnam also issued a joint statement on supply chain resilience on Friday morning.

The statement, which was issued jointly by Minister-in-charge of Energy, and Science and Technology Tan See Leng and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, noting that sea lanes are of critical importance for the global economy.

They also resolved to "swiftly approve/ratify" relevant Asean agreements such as the Asean Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security (APSA) and the upgraded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

The two ministers, on behalf of Singapore and Vietnam respectively, also committed to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in food security.

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editor@asiaone.com