Thundery showers with gusty wind over parts of Singapore on June 12

If you are heading out, you might want to bring along an umbrella.

Heavy rain is expected over many parts of Singapore on Friday (June 12) morning.

In a weather alert issued at 10.36am, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over southern, western and central areas of Singapore between 11am and 11.50am. According to the NEA website, the rain is seen approaching from the south-west.

In another update at 11.38am, NEA said moderate to heavy to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over northern, eastern and central areas of Singapore between 11.50am and 12.30pm.

Members of the public are also urged to avoid two locations due to a risk of flash floods. In posts on X at 11.21am and 11.41am, national water agency PUB said these roads should be avoided for the next one hour: Thomson Road (Balestier Road to Novena Rise) and the service road off Upper Paya Lebar Road (near Lim Teck Boo Road).

Occasional thundery shower in June

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said earlier this month that the south-west monsoon will likely bring lesser than average rainfall, but the occasional thundery shower is still expected to hit in the late morning and early afternoon. The monsoon usually extends into September and is typically a drier season compared to other times of the year.

However, Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and early morning on some days, the weatherman said.

In the second fortnight of May, the eastern, southern and south-western parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall, while the other parts of the island mostly recorded below average rainfall.

The highest rainfall recorded during that period was in Tuas South on May 16, with a total rainfall of 102.4mm due to the regional convergence of winds, which brought heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore that morning.

NEA advices the public to avoid sheltering under tall trees or small structures such as tents during a thunderstorm.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com