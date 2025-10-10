Singapore welcomes deal between Israel and Hamas to commence Trump's peace plan: MFA

Singapore welcomes the agreement by Israel and Hamas to commence the first phase of US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to end the conflict in Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

In a statement on Thursday night (Oct 9), an MFA spokesperson said the ceasefire and release of hostages "will bring great relief" to the people in Gaza and Israel.

"Singapore commends the leadership of President Trump and the tireless efforts of all the mediators involved, especially the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, who have been instrumental in securing this agreement," the ministry said.

MFA also urged all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases.

"It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security and peace throughout the Middle East," added the MFA spokesperson.

Trump's peace plan: the first phase

On Sept 29, Trump announced a 20-point peace plan, which also requires the return of all Israeli hostages living and dead, Reuters reported.

The peace proposal, approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also called for a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

The first phase aims at a ceasefire, release of hostages and prisoners, restraint in the military conflict and bringing in supplies to Gaza.

[[nid:723755]]

editor@asiaone.com