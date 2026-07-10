Singapore retains top spot as world's leading maritime centre for 13th consecutive year

Singapore has been named the world's leading maritime centre for the 13th consecutive year in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic international shipping centre development (ISCD) index.

In a news release on Friday (July 10), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the recognition is significant as it marks its 30th anniversary.

"It reflects three decades of close partnership between MPA and the maritime community to strengthen Maritime Singapore’s ecosystem, underpinned by strong connectivity, a comprehensive range of maritime services, and Singapore’s role as a trusted platform for the global maritime community to connect and collaborate," the authority said.

The ISCD index is an internationally recognised benchmark of leading maritime centres, and assesses maritime hubs across a range of indicators, including port performance, maritime business services, and the overall business environment.

Connected to over 600 ports worldwide

Last year, Singapore handled a record 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container throughput and 3.22 billion gross tonnage in vessel arrivals.

Singapore also remained the world's largest bunkering port, supplying a record 56.77 million tonnes of marine fuel.

According to MPA, Singapore is connected to over 600 ports worldwide and is now home to over 200 international shipping groups.

Reflecting on the achievement, Ang Wee Keong, MPA's chief executive said that the accolade reflects the strong commitment and collective efforts of its industry partners and the wider maritime community.

"As the industry continues to evolve, we will continue working closely with our partners to strengthen Maritime Singapore’s competitiveness and create value for the global maritime community," the chief executive said.

At the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards 2026 on June 24, Singapore's port won the "Best Global Seaport" award for the fifth time.

At the same event, Singapore port operator PSA International was also named "Best Global Container Terminal Operator" for the eight time.

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editor@asiaone.com