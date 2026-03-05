Singaporean students in Middle East are safe, minimal disruptions to studies: Faishal Ibrahim

Singaporean students studying in the Middle East are safe and experienced "minimal disruptions" to their studies, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.

The status of these students was shared in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 5) by Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim after he held an online meeting with over 40 student leaders and representatives on Wednesday night.

During the meeting, students shared their concerns on the ongoing situation in the Middle East, but also expressed their resilience amidst the uncertainty, Assoc Prof Faishal wrote.

"I was reassured to hear that they are keeping safe and continuing to focus on their studies.

"I assured them that their safety, welfare and well-being remains our priority, and we stand ready to assist where needed," the acting minister said.

Assoc Prof Faishal also assured Singaporeans that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is monitoring the situation closely, adding that its student liaison officers in Cairo and Jeddah have been working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' overseas missions.

"(They) are in regular contact with Singaporean students to provide the necessary guidance and support on the ground. Students who need support may also contact their student liaison officers or reach out to Muis for assistance," he shared.

The acting minister also reiterated his hope to see dialogue over conflict.

"This is especially painful during the holy month of Ramadan, where many are seeking peace, prayer and reflection. We hope all sides choose dialogue over conflict and work towards peace, guided by international law and the United Nations charter," Assoc Prof Faishal added.

Getting support

In a separate Facebook post on the same day, Muis said it understands that having loved ones away from home during uncertain times can be worrying for families in Singapore.

The council added that it would remain in close contact with students and continue to support them and stay attentive to their well-being.

Those who need emotional or spiritual support can also reach out to Pergas Asatizah Solace Care through their website.

Students who have not been contacted yet can reach Muis at 6359-1199 or email them at info@muis.gov.sg. They may also reach out to Muis through their student associations.

